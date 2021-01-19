

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) - Shares of the video streaming giant jumped 12% after it reported fourth-quarter results and strong subscriber additions. Netflix added 8.51 million subscribers globally in the quarter, far ahead of its forecast of 6.00 million, to end the quarter with 203.66 million subscribers. Fourth-quarter profit dropped to $542 million or $1.19 per share from $587 million or $1.30 per share last year. Revenues for the quarter rose 21.5% to $6.644 billion from $5.467 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $1.39 per share and revenues of $6.63 billion.



PACCAR (PCAR) - Shares of the commercial truck company gained 5% in extended trading session Tuesday after it said it reached a deal with Aurora to develop, test and commercialize autonomous Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks. The collaboration will integrate PACCAR's autonomous vehicle platform with the Aurora Driver to enhance the safety and operational efficiency of PACCAR's customers.



Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (GRTS) - The company's stock further gained 15% after the bell on top of its 248% surge in regular trading Tuesday. Gritstone entered into a clinical trial agreement with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to initiate clinical testing of its coronavirus vaccine.



Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) - Shares of the advertising technology company slipped 8% on Tuesday extended session despite Perion lifting its revenue outlook. The company now expects revenues of $110 million to $115 million and $320 million to $325 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, respectively. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $100.51 million and $311.31 million. Previously, the company expected revenues of $100 million to $105 million and $310 million to $315 million, respectively.



Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) - Shares the lithium mining company slipped 7% in extended trading session after closing its regular trading up 30%. The company's stock was driven by an approval from US Bureau of Land Management to Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass lithium mine. After the bell, Lithium Americas announced that it intends to offer common shares in a public offering. The company did not reveal the size or any further details of the offering.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NETFLIX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de