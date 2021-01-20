CommPro Worldwide CEO Matt Bird to Moderate Two Panels on Blockchain and Tokenization at 2021 Digital Davos

Matt Bird will engage in discussion with global thought leaders and industry titans on blockchain productivity and tokenization

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 /CommPro Worldwide, a purpose-driven media and communications agency, announces its CEO, Matt Bird, to be the active moderator on two panels at the 2021 Digital Davos as the World Economic Forum moves this year's annual forum to a virtual event amidst the pandemic. Matt Bird, who also hosts ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX syndicated network the Traders Network Show, will be moderating the 'Tokenizing Fan Engagement and Financing for Professional Sports' and 'Blockchain Productivity Application and New Opportunities' panel on January 19th, 2021. The Digital Davos event will bring together the blockchain titans and world leaders together to explore the exciting opportunities that arise at the intersection of blockchain, new technology and professional sports.

Event Details

Panel: Blockchain Productivity Applications and New Opportunities

Date: January 19, 2021

Time: 12:00 pm - 12:45 pm (ET)

Panelists:

Jason Kelley - Global Head, IBM Blockchain Chao Cheng-Shorland - CEO, ShelterZoom and DocuWalk Oliver Krause - Founder, Liquiditeam

Moderator: Matt Bird - CEO, CommPro Worldwide and Host, Traders Network Show (Syndicated on ABC, CBS, NBS, and FOX)

Location: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3TWmbLXhQK2gdV7w-BvE6w

Panel: Tokenizing Fan Engagement and Financing for Professional Sports

Time: 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm (ET)

Speakers:

Dr. Oliver Krause - Chairman/Co-Founder, Liquiditeam Andre Berto -3x World Boxing Champion Kash Kompella - CEO, rpa2ai Rohn Malhorta - Co-founder, SportsTechX

Moderator: Matt Bird - CEO, CommPro Worldwide and Host, Traders Network Show (Syndicated on ABC, CBS, NBS, and FOX)

Location: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3TWmbLXhQK2gdV7w-BvE6w

About CommPro Worldwide

CommPro Worldwide is a purpose-driven, media and communication agency specializing in public-private partnerships and impact event coverage worldwide. With a network of over 11,000 NGO's and 480 impact initiatives across 160 countries and 6 continents, CommPro Worldwide designs, builds and executes strategic impact communication programs for organizations of all levels and types. CommPro Worldwide's mission is to develop sustainable communication strategies and impact platforms for organizations to deliver messaging that inspires social change. As proud supporters of the United Nations SDG's and the Vatican-based, Humanity 2.0 initiative, CommPro is dedicated to helping our clients navigate through a sea of impact and sustainable partnership opportunities that yields the highest impact for their business objective.

For more information visit: www.commpro.com

