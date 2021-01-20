LabMinds, Inc., a pioneer in automation for solution preparation in life sciences, today announced that the Revo has been approved for use in a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified laboratory in a Top 10 Pharmaceutical company.

LabMinds is an internationally recognized, award-winning robotics company in the pharmaceutical industry. This approval follows a 12-month product development collaboration with a European based pharmaceutical leader. GMP certification was achieved through a series of rigorous process reviews and upgrades. This GMP designation demonstrates that the Revo fulfills the high degree of quality, traceability, documentation and consistency required by the pharmaceutical industry.

"On behalf of the LabMinds team, I would like to thank everyone involved in this GMP product development project. This represents a significant milestone in our commercial growth plans to bring new products and services to market," says Jeff Caputo, President and CEO of LabMinds. "Our customers clearly want to leverage the benefits of our Revo technology in their regulated laboratories. We look forward to launching our GMP product offering globally this year."

About LabMinds Inc. LabMinds is the leader in AI and robotics for solution preparation in pharmaceutical and life science labs. A cornerstone of R&D and QA/QC processes, solution preparation continues to be a highly manual process with many moving parts, exposing labs to considerable risk and inevitable waste. LabMinds' platform addresses these challenges with powerful AI software combined with state-of-the-art robotics to safeguard against tainted inputs, enable near-perfect accuracy, and attain unmatched control. Further, labs in the LabMinds network contribute to, and benefit from, the collection of input and sensor data throughout the solution prep process; it's never been easier to gain detailed insight into how chemicals interact with each other. By implementing more security and order, and leveraging the power of big data, LabMinds moves ever closer to achieving its mission to enable scientists and businesses to build and optimize labs, to bring meaningful therapies to market sooner.

