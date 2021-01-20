Recipient of NAMEPA's 2020 Environmental Innovation Leadership Award

Weston, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2021) - Matson, Inc. A US-owned, Hawaii based transportation service has joined NAMEPA in their efforts to Save Our Seas. Carleen Lyden Walker, Co-Founder and Executive Director of NAMEPA, recognized the significance of welcoming Matson as a dedicated steward of sustainability and environment accountability into NAMEPA's collaboration.

"Matson is a leader in environmental stewardship, as evidenced by their recent recognition by NAMEPA for innovation," expressed NAMEPA's Lyden Walker. "We are pleased they are joining forces with NAMEPA to "Save Our Seas" and supporting our efforts to further illuminate strategies to protect the marine environment."

"Environmental stewardship has long been a priority for Matson, and we look forward to working closely with our fellow members of NAMEPA to achieve our mutual goals of protecting and preserving the marine environment through use of sustainable industry best practices," stated Ron Forest, Matson's President.

Matson's core values focus on being an environmental leader in the industry, having a positive impact on the communities in which they work and live, as well as working collaboratively with other industry leaders to promote positive environmental change in the shipping industry. Impressed by Matson's sustainable dedication and ethical concerns, NAMEPA is proud to welcome them as its newest member of our collaboration and believes that NAMEPA's wide and diverse network will boost Matson's dedication to the environment, communities and the industry itself. Together, NAMEPA believes we will be able to make great strides towards a more sustainable and responsible future.

A U.S. company founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates two premium, expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, provides service to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from Dutch Harbor to Asia. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout the continental U.S. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, Asia supply chain services, and forwarding to Alaska. Additional information about the Company is available at www.matson.com





The North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA) is a marine industry-led organization of environmental stewards preserving the marine environment by promoting sustainable marine industry best practices and educating seafarers, students and the public about the need and strategies for protecting global ocean, lake and river resources. Visit us at: www.namepa.net

