EGF Theramed Health Corp: EGF Theramed Completes Private Placement and Raises $528,502

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / EGF Theramed Health Corp. (CSE:TMED)(OTC PINK:EVAHF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the second and final tranche of its previously announced (December 10, 2020 and December 15, 2021) offering (the "Offering"), issuing 1,466,666 units (each a "Unit") by way of non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of $175,999.92. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") exercisable to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 for a period of twelve (12) months from the date of issue.

Combined with the first tranche of the Offering announced on December 15, 2021, the Company has raised a total of $528,501.84 from the sale of 4,404,182 Units.

The Company anticipates utilizing the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital and acquisitions.

In connection with the second tranche of the Offering, the Company has paid cash finders' fee of $6,300 and issued 52,500 finders' warrants, with each finders' warrant exercisable to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 for a period of twelve (12) months from the date of issue.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities law.

About EGF Theramed Health Corp.

EGF Theramed is a consumer technology company engaged in the provision of biomedical online services for monitoring and treating common health problems. The Company, through its subsidiaries, has assets and technologies used in the extraction and purification of botanical extracts and the creation of extract formulations, as well as medical monitoring device technology. The Company is working to collaborate with other companies for medical technology, equipment protocols and laboratory standard operating procedures. Through the Company's recent joint venture acquisitions, it has begun to research psilocybin and psychedelic extraction and processing for commercialization.

For more information please contact:

EGF THERAMED HEALTH CORP.

Contact: Jay Dhaliwal, CEO

Email: theramedhealthcorp@gmail.com

Telephone: (778) 559-3939

Website: http://www.theramedhealthcorp.com

CSE Micro-site: http://thecse.com/en/listings/technology/Theramed-Health-Corporation

US OTC Markets (OTCQB): http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/EVAHF/news

