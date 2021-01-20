The mobile augmented reality market is expected to grow by USD 839.97 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 94% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mobile Augmented Reality Market by End-user, Application, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The increasing dependence on apps and the proliferation of AR apps for numerous activities is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as hardware limitations will hamper market growth.
Mobile Augmented Reality Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-user, the enterprise segment led the market in 2020. The enterprise segment comprises industries such as advertising, marketing, aviation, education, healthcare, logistics, retail, and tourism, which use AR for commercial purposes. AR has the potential to bring about significant changes in the operational processes of an organization. Moreover, manual checking and tracking can be entirely avoided, thus saving time and money. The market segment will record a slow growth rate during the forecast period
Mobile Augmented Reality Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 40% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The high penetration rate of smartphones is one of the prime factors that will facilitate the mobile augmented reality market growth. The US and Canada are the key markets for Mobile Augmented Reality in North America.
Companies Covered:
- Alphabet Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Blippar Ltd.
- Independiente Communication Ltd.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- Magic Leap Inc.
- PTC Inc.
- Seabery Augmented Technology SL group
- Seiko Epson Corp.
- Zugara Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Marketing and advertisement Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Gaming and entertainment Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Education and learning Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Travel and tourism Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Enterprise Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
