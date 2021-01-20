The mobile augmented reality market is expected to grow by USD 839.97 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 94% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mobile Augmented Reality Market by End-user, Application, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The increasing dependence on apps and the proliferation of AR apps for numerous activities is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as hardware limitations will hamper market growth.

Mobile Augmented Reality Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the end-user, the enterprise segment led the market in 2020. The enterprise segment comprises industries such as advertising, marketing, aviation, education, healthcare, logistics, retail, and tourism, which use AR for commercial purposes. AR has the potential to bring about significant changes in the operational processes of an organization. Moreover, manual checking and tracking can be entirely avoided, thus saving time and money. The market segment will record a slow growth rate during the forecast period

Mobile Augmented Reality Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 40% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The high penetration rate of smartphones is one of the prime factors that will facilitate the mobile augmented reality market growth. The US and Canada are the key markets for Mobile Augmented Reality in North America.

Companies Covered:

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Blippar Ltd.

Independiente Communication Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Magic Leap Inc.

PTC Inc.

Seabery Augmented Technology SL group

Seiko Epson Corp.

Zugara Inc.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Marketing and advertisement Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Gaming and entertainment Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Education and learning Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Travel and tourism Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Enterprise Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

