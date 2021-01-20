Tencent Cloud Supports World Rowing to Deliver Virtual Indoor Rowing Championships to Global Audience

Both have entered into an agreement designed to strengthen the strategic collaboration in business and cloud technology support

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of Tencent, today announced its support to World Rowing, the international governing body of the sport of rowing, to deliver its first-ever 'virtual' sports competition in real-time to rowing athletes from around the world as well as global audience.

Both parties have also inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen long-term collaboration which will strategically leverage Tencent's enormous ecosystem and advanced cloud technologies.

As the exclusive cloud services sponsor of the virtual "2021 World Rowing Indoor Championships", Tencent Cloud will provide global livestreaming, video-on-demand and other technological support for the event which will take place from 23 to 27 February.

Moving forward, World Rowing will also collaborate closely with Tencent Cloud to enhance live video production, signal-distribution, communication and promotion of World Rowing's future sports events. This includes the 2021 World Rowing Championship in Shanghai in October through Tencent Cloud's live video broadcasting solutions and well-established global infrastructure. Both Tencent Cloud and World Rowing also plan to build a stronger relationship by tapping into Tencent's wider ecosystem overlaying social media, sports, e-commerce and more.

Poshu Yeung, Vice President of Tencent Cloud International, said, "The pandemic has completely changed the rules of the game in every single sector, and digitalisation has become more critical than ever. We are honored to leverage our expertise on this front to support World Rowing to present its first-ever virtual indoor championships seamlessly to audience worldwide. With our determination to explore closer and stronger collaboration in the long run, Tencent Cloud is dedicated to facilitating the digital upgrades of World Rowing, our valued partner in the sports industry."

Matt Smith, World Rowing's Executive Director, said, "Even though we are all facing challenging times, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused tremendous growth in our Indoor rowing community because it embraces not only 'water' rowers but many others who have taken up the sport for the great full-body health and fitness it offers. For the first time, our 2021 World Rowing Indoor Championships will be held virtually and, with Tencent Cloud's support, we know that we can deliver a video production worthy of its Championship status. Our global rowing community is a strong and substantial one so we are very pleased and proud to now be joined by one of the world's leading tech companies which will help us continue to grow and promote this great sport."

Tencent Cloud is a secure, reliable and high-performance public cloud service provider with advanced infrastructure and a resilient environment. As proof of its wide range of market applicability and experience, among Tencent Cloud's recent achievements in virtual conferences and events content delivery are its participation in the UNESCO Global Education Coalition, the United Nations 75th anniversary, the 127th China Import and Export Fair, Paris Fashion Week, the 4th World Intelligence Congress, the Global Tourism Economy Forum and Melon Music Awards 2020.

About Tencent

Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users.

Our communications and social platforms, WeChat and QQ, connect users with each other and with digital content and services, both online and offline, making their lives more convenient. Our targeted advertising platform helps advertisers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. Our FinTech and business services support our partners' business growth and assist their digital upgrade.

Tencent invests heavily in talent and technological innovation, actively promoting the development of the Internet industry. Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998. Shares of Tencent (00700.HK) was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 2004.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud is Tencent's cloud services brand, providing industry-leading cloud products and services to organisations and enterprises across the world. Leveraging its robust data centre infrastructures around the world, Tencent integrates cloud computing, big data analytics, AI, Internet of Things, security and other advanced technologies with smart enterprise scenarios. At the same time, we provide a holistic smart enterprise solution for sectors including finance, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy and radio & television.

About World Rowing

The World Rowing Federation is the international governing body of the sport of rowing and is recognised as such by the International Olympic Committee. World Rowing is responsible for the development, promotion and regulation of the sport of rowing and for conducting World Rowing Championships and other world-level rowing competitions across all its disciplines.