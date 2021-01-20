Invitation to Hoist Finance fourth quarter 2020 presentation

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoist Finance will publish the interim report for the fourth quarter 2020 on Tuesday,
February 9, 2021, at approximately 07.30 AM (CET). A combined presentation and teleconference for investors, analysts and media will be held at 09.30 AM (CET).
Klaus-Anders Nysteen, CEO and Christer Johansson, CFO will present and comment the report.
The presentation will be held in English and broadcast live at:
https://financialhearings.com/event/13126
No advance notification is necessary.
Dial-in numbers for the conference call:
SE: +46850558352 UK: +443333009263 US: +18338230589
The presentation and the report will be available on www.hoistfinance.com after the publication.
For further information, please contact:
Andreas Lindblom, Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +46 (0) 72 506 14 22
