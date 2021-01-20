CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.01.2021:Das Instrument CA13740H1001 CANDENTE GOLD CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.01.2021
The instrument CA13740H1001 CANDENTE GOLD CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.01.2021
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 21.01.2021:Das Instrument GEI US78440X1019 SL GREEN REALTY DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.01.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.01.2021
The instrument GEI US78440X1019 SL GREEN REALTY DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.01.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 21.01.2021
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.01.2021:Das Instrument US26140E6005 DPW HOLDINGS INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.01.2021
The instrument US26140E6005 DPW HOLDINGS INC. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.01.2021
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 21.01.2021:Das Instrument GL40 US45580R1032 INDUS REALTY TRUST DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.01.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.01.2021
The instrument GL40 US45580R1032 INDUS REALTY TRUST DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.01.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 21.01.2021
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.01.2021:Das Instrument 1NP SE0008966295 INDEX PHARM. AB AK B O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.01.2021
The instrument 1NP SE0008966295 INDEX PHARM. AB AK B O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.01.2021
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 21.01.2021:Das Instrument 50L GG00BFWMR296 STENPROP LTD. LS-,0000012 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.01.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.01.2021
The instrument 50L GG00BFWMR296 STENPROP LTD. LS-,0000012 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.01.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 21.01.2021
The instrument CA13740H1001 CANDENTE GOLD CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.01.2021
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 21.01.2021:Das Instrument GEI US78440X1019 SL GREEN REALTY DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.01.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.01.2021
The instrument GEI US78440X1019 SL GREEN REALTY DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.01.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 21.01.2021
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.01.2021:Das Instrument US26140E6005 DPW HOLDINGS INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.01.2021
The instrument US26140E6005 DPW HOLDINGS INC. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.01.2021
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 21.01.2021:Das Instrument GL40 US45580R1032 INDUS REALTY TRUST DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.01.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.01.2021
The instrument GL40 US45580R1032 INDUS REALTY TRUST DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.01.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 21.01.2021
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.01.2021:Das Instrument 1NP SE0008966295 INDEX PHARM. AB AK B O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.01.2021
The instrument 1NP SE0008966295 INDEX PHARM. AB AK B O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.01.2021
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 21.01.2021:Das Instrument 50L GG00BFWMR296 STENPROP LTD. LS-,0000012 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.01.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.01.2021
The instrument 50L GG00BFWMR296 STENPROP LTD. LS-,0000012 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.01.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 21.01.2021
INDUS REALTY TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de