DSM Nutritional Products' President & CEO Chris Goppelsroeder to retire

HEERLEN, Netherlands, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, today announces that Chris Goppelsroeder, currently President & CEO DSM Nutritional Products (DNP) and member of the DSM Executive Committee, will retire and leave the company as of April 1, 2021. Dimitri de Vreeze, DSM'sCo-CEO will step into Chris' DNP leadership role in his capacity as COO.

Chris Goppelsroeder has had a long and successful career at DSM, having first joined in 2003 when DSM acquired Roche Holding AG's vitamins division. In 2013 he became President & CEO DNP. Since then he has led DSM's largest business to above-market growth and transformed its operating model to a customer-centric innovation powerhouse that is a world leader in health through nutrition. He was instrumental in DNP's growth organically as well as through acquisitions, including recently Glycom and Erber Group. In addition, Chris played a crucial role in the development of big innovation projects such as Clean Cow/Bovaer, Veramaris and DSM's new moves in the space of precision and personalized nutrition.

His belief in the importance of innovation has also been behind the creation of the Health & Nutrition Campus Project in Kaiseraugst, bringing innovation, business and global functions physically together.

Geraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze, Co-CEOs, commented: "Chris has been a key and valued leader for DSM and we are very grateful for his dedication and the contributions he has made in transforming DSM to where we are today. We will be sad to say goodbye to a great colleague and friend who has built a fantastic leadership team. Chris leaves a tremendous legacy and, on behalf of the entire company, we wish him all the best for his well-deserved retirement."

