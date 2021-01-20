A new Wood Mackenzie report suggests that costs for front-of-the-meter battery storage systems in the Asia-Pacific region could fall by 30% by 2025. The declining costs are already having a palpable impact, as 2021 has opened with a slew of large-scale battery project announcements.From pv magazine Australia According to a new report by Wood Mackenzie, front-of-the-meter (FTM) battery storage systems costs in the Asia-Pacific region could decline by more than 30% by 2025, with Australia, China, and South Korea leading the way. An acceleration in FTM battery storage systems of this magnitude lends ...

