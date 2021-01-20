Tennessee-based Shoals Technologies has balance-of-systems solutions deployed on more than 20 GW of solar energy systems throughout the world.From pv magazine USA Shoals Technologies Group is planning an initial public offering of 50 million shares of its Class A common stock. The Tennessee-based company, whose balance-of-systems (BOS) solutions are deployed on more than 20 GW of solar energy systems globally, has launched a presentation roadshow for potential investors. In an announcement, Shoals Technologies explained that it will be offering 10.5 million shares, while a parent entity controlled ...

