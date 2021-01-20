Yeastar Kicks Off 2021 by Introducing Video Conferencing and WebRTC

XIAMEN, China and DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeastar (www.yeastar.com), the world's leading provider of SME PBX systems, today released a major update of its P-Series PBX System, introducing Video Conferencing, Remote Access Service, WebRTC Audio & Video Calling, and more much-anticipated features, to elevate work-from-anywhere communications for SMEs.

P-Series PBX System is a "PBX-Plus-More" solution that encapsulates a range of functionalities and services, and this update makes it even more versatile. New capabilities include:

Video Conferencing

Built for SMEs' essential meeting needs, Yeastar's integrated video conferencing solution allows face-to-face meetings on the web browser for instant communication among team members and customers from anywhere, along with screen sharing and team chat to stay interactive.

Enhanced Linkus UC Clients

Linkus UC Clients make a suite of calling, conference, presence, enterprise contacts, and collaboration available from a single interface using mobile phones, desktops, and web browsers. Besides video conferencing, Linkus Web Client also supports 1:1 audio & video calling to colleagues, company/personal contacts, and customers beyond the organizations.

Remote Access Service

The Remote Access Service provides a Yeastar supplied domain name and gives full backing for always-on remote connectivity, instant secure access, and consistent in-office UC experience for P-Series PBX users. It greatly eliminates configuration headaches of setting up remote working environments.

"With this upgrade, we are shaping the P-Series into a more sophisticated solution to support today's agile workforce and tomorrow's hybrid workplace," said Prince Cai, Vice President of Yeastar. "In the future, we are looking to add cloud-based and software deployment options, more UC capabilities, and more 3rd-party integrations to bring "boundless" communications for SMEs."

Yeastar will be live broadcasting on Wednesday, January 27 at 5:00 p.m. GMT+8 to show these new features in detail. It will be streamed on the following platforms:

Yeastar Website

Yeastar YouTube Channel

About Yeastar

Yeastar provides cloud-based and on-premises VoIP PBXs for SMEs and delivers Unified Communications (UC) solutions that connect the workforce and clients more efficiently. Founded in 2006, Yeastar has established itself as a global leader in the industry with a worldwide network of value-added distributors and resellers and over 200,000 customers. Yeastar customers enjoy the easy-to-own and easy-to-manage communications solutions that have been consistently recognized for high performance and innovation. For more information about Yeastar, please visit https://www.yeastar.com/.

Media Contact:

Aviva Li

+86-592-5503309

marketing@yeastar.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421240/Video_Conferencing.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312520/Yeastar_Logo.jpg