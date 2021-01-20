Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Kommt jetzt die Covid-19-Rettung für Fluglinien und Flughäfen weltweit?!
PR Newswire
20.01.2021 | 09:04
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Professor Jimmy Choo Announces The Launch Of A New Fashion Academy To Find The Next Generation of Fashion Designers

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury footwear pioneer Professor Jimmy Choo OBE, today announces the launch of a dynamic new higher education fashion academy in the heart of London, which is on track to become the UK's newest university exclusively dedicated to fashion.

PROFESSOR JIMMY CHOO, OBE, LAUNCHES THE JCA | LONDON FASHION ACADEMY

Opening its doors this September, the JCA | London Fashion Academy, has been established through a shared ambition of Professor Choo and the founding team.

Situated in London's Mayfair, the Academy is set to develop the next wave of global fashion designers. Delivering a fresh and transformative take on fashion higher education, the Academy's courses combine the latest teachings in contemporary design with the entrepreneurial skills required to set-up and drive successful fashion brands of the future.

Revolutionising higher education, the JCA introduces a ground-breaking incubation model where students will be nurtured as emerging professional designers through a mentored approach and will be provided with a level of access to internationally recognised design leaders unrivalled by traditional colleges and universities.

"The Academy has been years in planning, so we are delighted to be opening its doors this September," said Professor Jimmy Choo. "London is a global fashion hub and has created many of the world's most exciting and ground-breaking designers. Rarely though do these designers leave higher education armed with the combined knowledge, skills and resources needed to create, launch and build brands successfully on the global stage. The Academy will help bridge those gaps and truly nurture internationally-focused and highly entrepreneurial design talent."

The JCA | London Fashion Academy has curated a syllabus inspired by Professor Jimmy Choo's experiences in building his own luxury super-brand as well as the multi-faceted skill sets which fashion designers increasingly need in today's ultra-competitive multi-channel global landscape.

"It is brilliant to see new exciting and innovative institutions expanding the boundaries of higher education as a result of Government reforms," states Universities Minister Michelle Donelan. "It is vital that students gain the practical skills and hands-on experience that employers and industries need and the JCA's revolutionary approach can help students hit the ground running into a successful career."

Students discover more information about the JCA and apply for courses from today via the website, www.JCA.ac.uk. The Academy will also offer bursaries to a select number of students.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422803/Jimmy_Choo_JCA_London_Fashion_Academy.jpg

