Alongside all of the problems, 2020 has brought us a few promising solar module manufacturer initiatives and developments. Martin Schachinger of pvXchange.com looks back over the second half of the year and offers a quick look at what could be in store for 2021.From pv magazine 01/2021 Back in early 2019, module manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells revealed that it had filed a patent lawsuit on three continents against competitors Longi Solar, JinkoSolar, and REC. A little more than a year later, in July 2020, the courts handed down their first rulings. In the United States, the lower court ruled against ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...