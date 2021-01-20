Oslo, January 20, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced year-end figures for its Norwegian derivatives offering. In 2020, market share in Nasdaq's single stock options continued to lead the market, with an 88 percent share of open interest and 78 percent share of traded volumes at the end of the year. Over the last two years, the market share for single stock options has increased from 16 percent to 88 percent. Nasdaq also saw a strong growth in trading of its index futures, with the market share doubled over 2020 to 32 percent. Nasdaq's Norwegian index future is based on the Nasdaq O20 index, which continues to gain momentum among market participants looking to invest in Norwegian blue chip stocks. Just under 30 regional and international banks and brokers were active in Nasdaq's Norwegian derivatives market in the last quarter of 2020, including all major Nordic banks. "The strong development we see in Norway suggests that market participants are looking to trade on a truly pan-Nordic market, with deep roots in the Nordic financial eco-system, leveraging world-leading market technology," said Alessandro Romani, Head of European Derivatives at Nasdaq. "In 2020, we launched a number of new products unique to the region, and we will continue to work closely with our growing client base in order to further develop and expand what is already the leading Nordic platform for derivatives." In November last year, Nasdaq launched Gross Return Futures for single stock futures in order to help investors manage dividend risk. Additionally, for investors looking to learn more about derivatives trading, Nasdaq continues to work with OptionsPlay to bring intuitive options education with actionable trading ideas. The platform is adapted to a Nordic context and available free of charge to all private investors. Open interest, Norwegian Derivatives Open Contracts Market share Contracts Market share interest December 30, December 30, January 31, January 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Single 261 196 88 % 231 983 48 % Stock Options -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index 9 957 32 % 11 762 19 % Futures -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- All product 275 213 77 % 247 448 35 % segments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Turnover and market share, Norwegian Derivatives Turnover Contracts Market share Contracts Market share December, 2020 December, 2020 January, 2020 January, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Single Stock 77 541 78 % 66 544 23 % Options -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index 35 608 28 % 34 065 16 % Futures -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- All product 115 867 47 % 104 152 16 % segments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact David Augustsson +46 73 4496135 david.augustsson@nasdaq.com