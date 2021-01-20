DJ Chimeric Therapeutics (CHM): Initiation - Scorpion venom CAR-T stalking GBM

Chimeric Therapeutics (CHM): Initiation - Scorpion venom CAR-T stalking GBM Chimeric Therapeutics is a newly formed Australia-based biotechnology company with a focus on oncology that has recently gone public on the ASX. In September, Chimeric announced that it in-licensed CLTX-CAR T, currently in Phase I, from the City of Hope National Medical Center for USUSD10m (payable over 30 months) as well as milestones and royalties. The initial focus of the programme will be glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) but it can be applied to other tumours, such as melanoma. We value Chimeric at AUSD307m or AUSD0.93 per basic share (AUSD0.87 per diluted share) using a risk-adjusted net present value (NPV) model. Key assumptions of our model include AUSD3,210m in peak sales, a launch in 2027 and a 10% probability of success due to the fact the programme is in Phase I. Following an IPO on the ASX, the company had AUSD36.9m in net cash and we estimate a need to raise an additional AUSD52.5m through 2026 to fund operations based on the current business plan, which, while modelled as illustrative debt, may lead to significant dilution if raised through equity depending on the prevailing stock price of such issuance(s).

