Developers have already connected 3 MW of capacity in what is purportedly destined to be the world's largest PV array on a coastal tidal flat. The project, which is particularly challenging due to tidal fluctuations, will feature PV components designed to cope with salt and water damage.Sinohydro Bureau 12, a Chinese infrastructure construction specialist, is overseeing the development of a 300 MW solar project on tidal flats in Xiangshan County, in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang. Chinese inverter supplier Ginlong, which is supplying components for the project, said that the plant will ...

