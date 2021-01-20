Kinnevik's Deputy Chairman Henrik Poulsen will not be available for re-election

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, Henrik Poulsen, has informed the Nomination Committee that he will not be available for re-election at the Annual General Meeting in 2021.



The Chairman of the Nomination Committee, Anders Oscarsson, commented:

"On behalf of the shareholders I would like to thank Henrik for his dedicated work in the Kinnevik board. The nomination committee looks forward to presenting its full proposal of the new board well ahead of the Annual General Meeting."

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations

Phone +46

