GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.01.2021 | 09:41
66 Leser
Kinnevik's Deputy Chairman Henrik Poulsen will not be available for re-election

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, Henrik Poulsen, has informed the Nomination Committee that he will not be available for re-election at the Annual General Meeting in 2021.

The Chairman of the Nomination Committee, Anders Oscarsson, commented:

"On behalf of the shareholders I would like to thank Henrik for his dedicated work in the Kinnevik board. The nomination committee looks forward to presenting its full proposal of the new board well ahead of the Annual General Meeting."

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.comor contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone +46

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to make people's lives better by providing more and better choice. In partnership with talented founders and management teams we build challenger businesses that use disruptive technology to address material, everyday consumer needs. As active owners, we believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building long-term sustainable businesses that contribute positively to society. We invest in Europe, with a focus on the Nordics, the US, and selectively in other markets. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

Attachment

  • Press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f95faf22-74d6-477d-b908-3a140e9fbf19)

