AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the hiring of two additional underwriters within its global Renewable Energy business. Nicholas Boswell Brown and Claire Whelan will join AXIS in April as Renewable Energy Underwriters and will support the expansion of the Company's Renewable Energy business in Spain, Portugal and Latin America.

"The hiring of Nick and Claire will enable us to rapidly scale up our business in Spain, Portugal and Latin America, which are some of the fastest-growing parts of the Renewable Energy market," said Richard Carroll, Global Head of Renewable Energy at AXIS. "Nick brings considerable experience and insights on the evolving risk mitigation needs of Renewable Energy investors, project developers and asset owners in Spain, Portugal and Latin America, and will play a key role in driving new business production for us in those markets. Claire's experience both living and studying in Spain will enable us to deliver better and more informed solutions for our brokers and their clients in that region."

Mr. Boswell Brown joins AXIS from Aon, where he spent 10 years as a facultative reinsurance broker for Latin American Property and Power Generation risks. Prior to that, he was an Assistant Broker at Guy Carpenter and Aon Benfield in Santiago, Chile.

Ms. Whelan joins AXIS from Aviva, where she spent the past four years as a Renewable Energy Underwriter. She was previously an Engineering Underwriter for Aviva and started her career as an Underwriting Assistant for D&O and Commercial Crime.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at September 30, 2020 of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

