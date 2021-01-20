Terminus Group: The winner of APAC CIOoutlook Top AI Solution Provider

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2021 / Terminus Group was awarded the Top 10 Artificial Intelligence Solution Provider in 2020 by the prestigious Asia-Pacific IT magazine APAC CIOoutlook. As the global leading smart services provider, Terminus Group was recognized for its steadfast dedication to facilitating the development of smart industry and deploying AI CITIES worldwide.

APAC CIOoutlook is a digital and print magazine that provides a platform for CIOs, CTOs and other senior-level decision-makers all across APAC region. It also introduces CXOs from different solution providers and encourages them to share their knowledge, insights and advice with the enterprise IT community of APAC countries. APAC CIOoutlook delivers impactful information from enterprise applications to the leading trends in big data, mobile computing, security, and Cloud, therefore connecting and empowering the community within APAC area. The "Top 10 Artificial Intelligence Solution Provider 2020 List" sets the standards for the digital industry in terms of urban tech and evolution of AI CITY projects, honoring those AI solutions providers who have played key roles in core segments of the industry globally.

The world is far from slowing down, and AI is becoming one of the most dominant technologies at work today. Smart technologies nowadays allow us to understand business in a new way, and solve problems in a more effective manner. Terminus Group is a leading force of the digital transformation. The AI CITY features an unprecedented digital urban environment, including the urban application of "OTA" for the first time. "OTA", which stands for "Over-The-Air Technology", enables the city to constantly update and therefore to evolve on its own. The software of Terminus AI CITY, leveraged by the OTA solutions, will now be able to answer the users' personalized requests flexibly and instantly, offering tailor-made, complete systematic solutions.

Established in 2015, Terminus Group has refined its business solutions and takes pride in its advancements made in the field of Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) and establishing the AI CITIES worldwide. By bringing new vision and solutions to ensure that smart cities can deliver broader benefits to the whole industry, the company independently developed Terminus AI CITY Operating System (TACOS) as the base for its integrated digital solutions, which are used in various urban scenarios, such as smart driving, smart retail, smart recycling systems, and smart security management.

As the only official Premier Partner of the Expo 2020 Dubai, Terminus Group aims to become more involved in international markets and further expand into the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and other Western countries. By continuously refining its AI CITY projects, the company remains persistent in integrating more advanced digital solutions into one holistic multi-purpose digital platform to achieve the highest standard of digital urban services. Terminus Group will continue to contribute to the rapidly transforming world by creating valuable partnerships, engaging people, and eventually leading the era of the digital transformation worldwide.

