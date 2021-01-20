Canada-based Giyani Metals is planning to build a solar plant for its manganese mining site in Botswana. Three kinds of projects, with capacities ranging from 14 to 60 MW, are being considered. The power generated by the facility may be either consumed entirely by the mine or also sold to the grid under different scenarios.Giyani Metals Corp, a Canada-based company owning the K.Hill manganese project in southern Botswana, has concluded the feasibility study for the construction of a solar park at the mining site. The company explained the PV plant may be built under three different scenarios: ...

