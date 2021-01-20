Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Kommt jetzt die Covid-19-Rettung für Fluglinien und Flughäfen weltweit?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 Ticker-Symbol: SMPA 
Tradegate
20.01.21
09:38 Uhr
35,460 Euro
+0,160
+0,45 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,72035,75011:16
35,72035,75011:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.01.2021 | 11:05
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sampo plc: Change in Sampo Group Executive Committee

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20 January 2021 at 12:00 pm

Change in Sampo Group Executive Committee

Due to an internal organizational change in Sampo's subsidiary If P&C, Ivar Martinsen has today left his position as Head of BA Commercial and consequently is, by a decision made by Sampo Board of Directors, no longer a member of Sampo Group Executive Committee.

As of today, Ivar Martinsen has taken up a new position as Senior Advisor in If. In his new role, Martinsen will support the CEOs of If and Sampo in matters related to P&C business. Martinsen was Head of BA Commercial since 2003 and member of Group Executive Committee since 2005.

Klas Svensson has been appointed as new Head of BA Commercial. Svensson was previously Head of Digital Sales & Customer Experience in BA Private. He's been working in different positions in BA Private in Denmark and Sweden since 2012.

SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications

For further information, please contact:

Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
Tel. +358 10 516 0030


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


SAMPO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.