Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Crypto Treasury Status Update and StartupGrind NFT Webinar 20-Jan-2021 / 10:26 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Crypto Treasury Status Update and StartupGrind NFT Webinar London, UK, 20 January 2021 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN) (OTCQB:CINGF) the Blockchain, Open Finance and Crypto Finance venture operator, is pleased to provide an update regarding its cryptocurrency treasury position and details of its participation in the forthcoming StartupGrind Gibraltar webinar. Cryptocurrency Treasury Status As of 20 January 2021, the USD value of Coinsilium's fully vested cryptocurrency and token treasury, excluding cash at bank, stood at USD1,512,822. This is predominantly denominated in highly liquid cryptocurrencies and tokens including BTC, ETH, ICX and RIF. In addition to Coinsilium's current cryptocurrency and token treasury position, there is also a further USD163,890.06, denominated in RIF tokens, which will vest monthly over the forthcoming 22 months. Since the last update provided by the Company on 21 December 2020, Coinsilium's crypto treasury position has increased in value by approximately 40% reflecting the ongoing buoyancy in the global cryptocurrency markets. The value of Coinsilium's fully vested and vesting RIF tokens (the IOV Labs RSK ecosystem tokens) continues to grow, helped in part by the RIF token's debut listing on Binance.com, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, on 7 January 2021. The RIF token is currently trading at around USUSD0.185c, representing a c45% price increase in the last month alone. The Company continues to actively manage its cryptocurrency portfolio and has adapted its treasury management strategy to maximise returns in the current highly active market cycle. Global Cryptocurrency Markets Current signs indicate that demand from institutional investors, particularly for Bitcoin, is now accelerating apace since BTC's recent pull back from its breached December all-time high of around USUSD42,000. As mentioned in the Company's 21 December 2020 update, we are currently witnessing a growing number of US institutions, including asset managers, pension funds and insurance companies starting to allocate Bitcoin into their treasury as a long duration asset. This demand is now fuelling a strong growth cycle in the overall blockchain and cryptocurrency sector, which in turn is providing highly favourable market conditions supporting Coinsilium's own growth and development. Investors may find the following Yahoo Finance interview with Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz particularly useful in this respect: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/there-are-3-million-bitcoin-that-will-never-be-found-mike-novogratz-143632726.html Cryptocurrency Revenue Streams As stated in its 21 December 2020 update, the Company expects its entry into the digital asset and non-fungible token ('NFT') market to provide ample opportunities to generate future cryptocurrency denominated revenue streams, derived initially from the sale and trading of NFTs on the digital marketplace Coinsilium is creating in partnership with RedFOX Labs. Coinsilium's first project, the Gibraltar Crypto Stamp Digital Collectible, is due to go live in Q2 2021 with discussions around other potential NFT project opportunities at various stages of development. We look forward to providing the market with regular progress updates in this respect. StartupGrind Gibraltar Webinar Coinsilium CEO Eddy Travia and Chairman Malcolm Palle will be participating alongside RedFOX Labs CEO Ben Fairbank in this month's StartupGrind Webinar titled, "The Year for Non-Fungible Tokens & Gibraltar Crypto Stamp 2021" which will be hosted live from Gibraltar on 28 January 2021. Investors can register for this free to attend webinar via the link below: www.startupgrind.com/e/mpe7pc/ The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman www.coinsilium.com Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 (AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) SI Capital Limited Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 (Broker)

Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain, Open Finance and Crypto Finance venture operator. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium has harnessed its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Blox.

In July 2020, Coinsilium executed an agreement with top 100 blockchain protocol company IOV Labs, to establish a 50/ 50 Joint Venture Company in Singapore to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets and to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners and developers around the world.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the London-based AQSE Growth Market, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in New York under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

