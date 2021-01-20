DGAP-News: Linde plc
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Linde Signs Long-Term Agreement with BorsodChem, member of Wanhua Chemical Group
Linde will construct one of the largest air separation units in Hungary, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. In addition to supporting BorsodChem's expansion, the plant will provide additional nitrogen, oxygen and compressed air to meet the increasing demand for industrial gases in Hungary and surrounding countries.
"We are proud of our track record of safely and reliably supplying industrial gases to BorsodChem and are excited to have the opportunity to further support the company's growth," said Andreas X. Müller, Head of Hungary and Austria at Linde. "In addition, by building significant new capacity in Hungary we have the opportunity to broaden our supply of industrial gases to other regional customers in response to increasing demand from resilient end markets."
About Linde
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.
20.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BZ12WP82
|WKN:
|A2DSYC
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1161836
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1161836 20.01.2021