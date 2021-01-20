EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.: EnerDynamic/Cat5 Building Systems and Hempgrid have Joined Forces to Launch a New Green Building - Joint Venture

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO and CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2021 / Two companies (EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT.V), 50% owner of Cat5 Building Systems ("C5BS") & CAT5 Solar and Microgrids LLC ("C5SM"), and Hempgrid, LLC that share a commitment to resilient, safe, sustainable, green construction and healthy communities have joined forces and formed a new joint venture by combining their experienced teams to develop a new, vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution company focused on the global green building industry.

C5BS is an innovative construction solutions company that holds a patent on a rapidly deployable concrete block, which is mortar-free, dry stacked, and capable of reducing construction time by 50% with little to no skilled labor required. The Cat5 Companies, C5BS & C5SM, additionally offer prefabricated structurally insulated wall and roof panels, as well as various reinforcing materials to aid in installation. The Cat5 Companies' current work is centered in Puerto Rico, where its block, SIP wall and roof panels, solar, and microgrid technologies allows storm-torn communities to rebuild faster, using sustainable and resilient materials, reducing labor costs, and yielding structures that can be designed to withstand very high winds which are not affected by mold, mildew, insects or flooding.

EHT's solar and microgrid solutions harness patented design and sustainable materials and processes to create high performance products for global residential, commercial, and public sector applications.

Hempgrid is a leading industry development and venture acceleration company, which will operationalize a go-to-market strategy for the new joint venture and provide ongoing business development, management, and marketing services.

The joint venture aims to offer U.S. and global markets sustainable, economically viable & environmentally friendly building and solar solutions, as well as exploring innovative ways of incorporating industrial hemp into existing and new products, thereby reinforcing and strengthening materials, sequestering carbon, and maturing the overall hemp supply chain with high-value end products with equally high demand.

"Marrying new building design, clean manufacturing, environmental remediation and support for healthy building programs is a win, win, win for all parties," said Malcolm Wright, CEO of the Cat5 Companies and co-chair of the new joint venture.

About Hempgrid: Founded in 2019, this hemp industry accelerator, innovator and venture development firm helps organizations develop or strengthen the supply/value chain for industrial hemp. Working in collaboration with universities, scientists, academicians, engineers, branding and subject matter experts, the company is focused on bringing hemp's many benefits to bear throughout the global manufacturing and agricultural industries. www.hempgrid.com

About the Cat5 Companies:

Cat5 Blocks, a patented block design, are engineered to withstand in excess of 200 mph winds and seismic activity. It can be constructed in half the time of a normal concrete masonry unit (CMU) requiring only 10% skilled labor, meaning 90% unskilled labor can be pooled and utilized from the local community. The wall system provides insulation of R30+. Electrical and plumbing conduit is pulled through the courses of the block as it is laid during construction reducing time for the skilled trades.

Cat5 Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs) will be used as internal walls consisting of an insulating foam core placed between two structural facings; typically, oriented strand board (OSB) is used except the Cat5 SIP uses Enertec skin and/or Enertec skin and cement board. The panels will be regionally manufactured under factory-controlled conditions and can be fabricated to fit most building designs. Manufactured and finished in the factory, the conduit for the walls electrical and plumbing are completed rapidly. Cat5 roof SIPS are designed to lay over galvanized steel trusses or C-beams which are attached to the top two courses of the Cat5 walls. In Puerto Rico, the trusses have a built in pitch via the positioning of the top chords so water will easily run off the roof.

Cat5 Solar panels are designed to withstand sustained wind speeds up to 250 mph. The panels also will be manufactured in Villalba, Puerto Rico in the same facility as the SIPs. Using N cell technology, they produce up to 400 watts of power; should a projectile damage a specific part of the panel, it will only render that small section of the cell it hits useless, opposed to traditional glass panels that would no longer work in their entirety. Mounted on EPS foam and Enertec skin provides additional insulation and weighs less than 50% of the traditional glass panels. The Cat5 Solar panels do not use racking and are laid flat and bolted into to the roof structure so there is no wind uplift in storm events. Cat5 products are ideal for any buildings up to 8 stories, especially in at-risk high wind and seismic areas of the world.

About EHT: EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

