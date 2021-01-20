Launching Infosys Cortex: AI-First, Cloud-First Customer Engagement Platform, Part of Infosys Cobalt, to Humanize Customer Experience, Empower Agents and Drive Intelligent Operations for Enterprises

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the launch of Infosys Cortex, its customer engagement platform. The platform leverages technology from Genesys, a global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, along with Contact Center AI services from Google Cloud and its managed artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics services.

Infosys Cortex helps businesses reimagine customer care operations by providing intelligence to aid purposeful customer communication, smarter and faster decision-making, and deliver value at scale. Using the power of cloud and a modular microservices based architecture, it helps enterprises achieve up to 40 percent faster and more effective agent hiring and learning. It also brings up to 30 percent improvement in agent performance with training before operationalizing the contact center. Furthermore, Infosys Cortex drives up to 30 percent improvement in satisfaction for customers through intent prediction and self-service, along with up to 40 percent improvement in operations through cognitive automation and analysis of contextual data across systems using Infosys Data and Analytics Platform powered by Google Cloud. Infosys' ability to provide deeper integration in the enterprise by developing and reusing connectors for existing enterprise information systems makes implementation smooth and seamless.

Infosys Cortex will tightly integrate with Genesys Engage, a robust omnichannel engagement solution built on a multicloud architecture. Together, the solutions will allow organizations to deliver fast, convenient, and personalized interactions at every touchpoint. In addition, the open architecture of Genesys Engage and a rich ecosystem of tools and capabilities will enable businesses to customize the solution so they can better address the unique challenges and objectives of their industry and customers.

As enterprises prepare for the next normal, Infosys Cortex will help them harness AI services from Google Cloud. Together with Google AI-powered voicebots, chatbots, interaction analytics, and an industry-leading IVR from Genesys, businesses can shift from being remote-ready to driving digital customer service from anywhere. They can also grow the effectiveness of their customer care with increased first-call resolution, reduced average handle time, decreased call volume, and improved service-to-sales conversion.

"Our experience of managing the IT landscapes of large complex enterprises, expertise across industry domains, and strengths in enabling workforce learning uniquely equips us to help businesses deliver customer delight. With Infosys Cortex, we can now share with them the digital capabilities to future-proof their customer relationships," said Ravi Kumar, President at Infosys.

"The next wave of CX solutions are built to improve decision velocity. Machines can make 100 decisions per second, humans can make one per second but often get bogged down in management committee for weeks," said R "Ray" Wang, Founder and Chairman, Constellation Research, Inc. "When AI is applied to CX, agents have the context they need to make faster and more precise decisions. As agents are augmented by AI, they can deliver more personalized experiences."

"We're proud that Infosys has selected Google Cloud's Contact Center AI to power its Cortex customer engagement platform," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud. "More than ever, it's important that businesses deliver positive experiences for consumers, and help them resolve questions or issues quickly and effectively even while teams and agents are working remotely. By leveraging Google Cloud's managed AI and analytics services, Infosys Cortex delivers these capabilities to enterprises, enabling them to spin up new AI-powered customer engagement services quickly and ultimately helping businesses better serve their customers."

