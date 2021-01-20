Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to update the Liquidity Provider (LP) program for the Mini OMXS30 Futures. The update relates to the extension of the fixed monthly payout part of the program, originally intended to end on 31 December 2020. The fixed payout part is now extended with three additional calendar months, i.e. January, February and March 2021, with changed minimum requirements on the Liquidity Providers. The revenue sharing part of the program remains unchanged. The Proprietary Fee list has been updated accordingly. For contact inforamtion please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=836604