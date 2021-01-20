Learn and Earn: Salesforces Jon Fee Is Named to the Advisory Board of Learn & Earn

The Head of Global Marketing at Salesforce.org joins renowned economists, researchers, and data scientists to advise the EdTech/FinTech app platform Learn & Earn

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2021 / Learn & Earn, an app that teaches teens about financial literacy and other important life skills, is pleased to announce the addition of Jon Fee to its Advisory Board. Fee is the Senior Vice President and Head of Global Marketing for Salesforce.org at Salesforce.

Jon is a marketing and finance graduate from Sonoma State University and earned his MBA from the University of San Francisco. Before joining Salesforce, he held executive positions with BlackRock, BlackRock EMEA, and iShares. Prior to that, he founded Parks and Records, a purpose-driven independent record label, which furthered his goal of building culturally relevant brands.

"Everything starts with education and today education as we know it is ripe for disruption," Fee said. "New entrants like Learn & Earn are mission aligned, focused on the student, and determined to help millions of kids make themselves and the world better. With a beginners' mindset and a tech first approach, I believe they will succeed and I am delighted to join their team to help advance their mission."

Learn & Earn allows students to select snack-size courses and earn money from sponsors and parents upon completion of each course. Students then invest that money in their very own investment account with Robo-Bumpers to keep their portfolio diversified and growing over time. Students have a "Core" portfolio of the world's largest diversified ETFs, and they can also select up to ten separate stocks or ETFs from a curated "Explore" portfolio. This allows students to invest in fractional shares of companies like Apple, Tesla, and Amazon. Sponsored courses are funded by for-profit and non-profit entities.

During the worldwide pandemic, 1.2 billion children worldwide have been affected by school closures. Learn & Earn, developed in collaboration with Junior Achievement USA, aims to reach these students, in particular those from low-income households, who will make up more than 50 percent of the users. Students with savings accounts for higher education, like the investment account offered by the app, are four times more likely to graduate from college.

"Learn & Earn provides students with a remote learning environment that teaches them valuable life skills and lessons not available in traditional school curriculums, while allowing them to invest money for their futures" explained Walter Cruttenden, founder of Acorns and Chairman of Blast, the developer of Learn & Earn. "Jon's insights into the worlds of nonprofits and education will be invaluable to us as we continue to evolve and grow. The addition of his background and experience complements the existing Advisory Board."

Other Learn & Earn Advisory Board members include: Dr. Richard Thaler, Nobel Prize-winning behavioral economist and professor at the University of Chicago; Dr. Shlomo Benartzi, behavioral economics professor at UCLA and Wharton; and Dr. William Elliott III, Founder and Director of Center on Assets, Education and Inclusion at the University of Michigan. Learn & Earn receives support and advice from enterprises like Franklin Templeton Investments and Roth Capital Partners.

The app can be found on the App Store or Google Play.

About Learn & Earn

Created by the team behind Blast, Learn & Earn is the premier app that pays high school students to learn. Covering real-world topics not taught in school, the snack-sized courses reward students with funds from sponsors and parents. These funds are then invested for the students, opening up a whole world of savings and investments for them. Working with preeminent partners and sponsors, Learn & Earn combines the best of FinTech and EdTech to redefine remote learning with courses that cover topics such as financial literacy, potential careers, and life skills. The app's ultimate mission is simple: Teach kids how to become successful adults. Visit www.learnandearn.com for more information.

Investment advisory services are provided by Ant Money Advisors, LLC ("AMA"), an SEC-registered investment advisor. AMA's terms and policies can be found at www.antmoneyadvisors.com or through www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. AMA facilitates trading through DriveWealth, LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA and SIPC. Check the background of this firm on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

