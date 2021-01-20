Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2021) - Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE:MSET) ("Mindset" or the "Company"), a drug discovery and development company focused on developing next generation psilocybin-inspired medicines and related technologies, is pleased to announce it has been invited to present at the inaugural KCSA Psychedelic Investor Conference being held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 9:45 am E.T.

James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset, commented, "Mindset is thrilled to present at KCSA's conference. We are eager to highlight the significant progress we have made in moving forward both our next generation psilocybin NCE program as well as our patent-pending psilocybin manufacturing synthesis technology. We look forward to sharing the Mindset story with attendees and are grateful to KCSA for the invitation."

About Mindset Pharma

Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psilocybin-inspired medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established to develop next generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin along with its own proprietary compounds. www.mindsetpharma.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

