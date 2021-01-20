Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2021) - City View Green Holdings Inc. (CSE: CVGR) ("City View" or the "Company"), trading through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CVGR" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "CVGRF", is pleased to announce the launch of its hemp-based dog treats under the brand names Thera-Snax and Pawsperity.

The launch of branded dog treats marks the first milestone in the development of a range of hemp and cannabis infused proprietary brands being developed in several food categories by City View. The Company's research driven approach is being applied to pet wellness which will bring the benefits of hemp to pet owners.

Thera-Snax and Pawsperity brands are 100% natural dog treats and comprise the initial items in the company's pet supplement product launch. Thera-Snax and Pawsperity have been developed to support both active and older dog's wellness, with the benefits of hemp hearts and other active ingredients. Hemp's nutritional benefits make it one of the world's leading superfoods, hemp hearts are a rich source of complete plant protein, omega 3's, fibre, vitamin E and beneficial minerals to promote overall nutrition, muscle development and immune system function with anti-inflammatory properties to support healthy heart, coat, skin and joint mobility. Thera-Snax and Pawsperity with hemp hearts will be available in 2 formulas: healthy active living support with added vitamin B, and hip and joint support with added turmeric.

Consumers take their cues for healthy feeding of their dogs from functional food trends. The benefits of hemp hearts are well documented and particularly relevant for millennials who are big users of hemp heart super foods and now the largest dog owning cohort in Canada. According to The Nielsen Company retail sales of dog treats in Canada were estimated at $200 Million. Our formulations have the added advantage of tapping in to the trend of plant-based protein foods, consumers told us -"I know my dog will never be a vegan, but it's great to do a little bit for the planet by treating with a hemp heart treat, I love the clean, healthy, natural ingredients in these products."

City View also announces that it has negotiated debt settlements with arm's length creditors. Pursuant to the debt settlement agreements, the Company has agreed to settle aggregate outstanding debt of $91,986.79 in consideration for which it will issue an aggregate of 1,082,197 common shares at a deemed price of $0.085 per share. All shares issued in relation to these debt settlements are subject to a hold period expiring four months + one day after the date the shares are issued, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

Rob Fia, CEO of City View Green Holdings Inc. commented:

"The launch of Thera-Snax and Pawsperity is the start of our mission towards building science backed cannabis brands for pets and humans. We are excited about partnering with pet food retailers in the future to help them attract the critical millennial dog owner to their stores."

For further information contact:

City View Green Holdings Inc.

Rob Fia, CEO & President

Email: rob@cityviewgreen.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About City View

City View Green is a leading cannabis-infused food company focused on the development of food brands, extraction, and distribution. Upon the anticipated receipt of its Cannabis Act processing and sales licences ("Cannabis Licences"), City View will incorporate cannabis-infused food production and extraction at its Brantford, Ontario facility. Once operational, it is our expectation that City View will produce high quality cannabis-infused food, oils, distillates, and water-soluble products for the food and beverage markets. In addition, City View owns a 27.5% stake in Budd Hutt Inc. ("Budd Hutt"), a retail-focused cannabis company with access to cannabis cultivation and production licences in Alberta and other retail opportunities across Canada. Through its relationship with Budd Hutt, the Company anticipates securing shelf space, product placement, and distribution opportunities for City View's products. For more information visit www.cityviewgreen.ca.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72399