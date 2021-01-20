Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., Astra Fund Holland BV, and Ball Horticultural Co. will emerge as major flower and ornamental plants market participants during 2020-2024

The flower and ornamental plants market is expected to grow by USD 28.98 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the flower and ornamental plants market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The flower and ornamental plants market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Flower And Ornamental Plants Market Participants:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. operates the business through various segments such as Consumer Floral, and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers both flowers and ornamental plants. Some of the variants are orchids, bonsai, succulents, and others.

Astra Fund Holland BV

Astra Fund Holland BV operates the business through various segments such as Cut flowers, Pot plants, and Outdoor plants. The company offers cut flowers, pot plants, and outdoor plants.

Ball Horticultural Co.

Ball Horticultural Co. operates the business through the Unified segment. The company offers various products under Aster Matsumoto Series, Bells of Ireland (Moluccella), Campanula Champion Pro Series, and others.

Flower And Ornamental Plants Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Flower and ornamental plants market is segmented as below:

Product Cut Flowers Potted Plants

Region APAC Europe North America South America MEA

Distribution channel Offline Online



The flower and ornamental plants market is driven by the use of flowers and plants for decorative aesthetic purposes. In addition, other factors such as growth in floriculture are expected to trigger the flower and ornamental plants market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

