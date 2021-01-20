Force Sensor Market to Reach $3.30 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.30% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Rise in safety regulations and rapid increase in adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) drive the global force sensor market

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Force Sensor Market By Operation (Analog and Digital), Force Type (Compression & Tension, Compression, and Tension), Technology (Strain Gauge, Load Cell, Force Sensitive Resistors (FSRs), and Others), and End User (Automotive, Locomotive, Manufacturing, Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027." According to the report, the global force sensor industry generated $2.16 billion in 2019, and is projected to garner $3.30 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.30% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in safety regulations and rapid increase in adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) drive the global force sensor market. In addition, the growing AI and IoT technology and high demand from APAC region further fuel the growth of the market. However, instability in the demand across various end-user industry hinders the market growth. On the other hand, increase in automotive sales and rise in production of vehicles across the world create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9097

Covid-19 Scenario

Global lockdown across the world during the initial phase of Covid-19 impacted the manufacturing activities. In addition, the supply chain management was disrupted completely. And, the industry witnessed a massive shortage of raw materials and labor force.

The government bodies in various regions, however, have now issued several relaxations on the current regulations, thereby allowing the players to reinitiate their businesses. This is anticipated to aid the force sensor market to recoup soon.

The analog segment to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on operation, the analog segment contributed to the highest market share, accounting for more than half of the global force sensor market in 2019, and will continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to high demand of analog force sensors from automobiles, robotics, and industrial fabrications. However, the digital segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027, owing to the significant growth of manufacturing, automotive, food & beverages, consumer electronics, & bulk material handling industries in developing economies.

Enquire For More: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9097

The load cell segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on technology, the load cell segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly one-third of the global force sensor market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to rising demand of load cells type force sensor in manufacturing & industrial application.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to dominate the market throughout the forecast period-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the global force sensor market, and will maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. In addition, the region is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in the technological advancements and rise in the automotive standards in developing countries such as India, China, and Indonesia.

Customized Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9097

Leading market players

Sensata Technologies Inc.

Siemens AG

Vishay Precision Group

ABB Ltd.

Futek Advanced Sensor Technology Inc.

Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik (HBM) GmbH

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

ATI Industrial Automation Inc.

Tekscan Inc.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Current Sensor Market by Type (Open Loop and Closed Loop), Current Sensing Technology (Hall Effect, Current Transformer, Flux Gate, and Rogowski Effect), and End Use (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Telecommunication, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Public Safety Sensors Market by Sensor Type (Level Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Acoustic Wave Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Humidity Sensor, Gas Sensor, and Others) and Application (Indoor & Outdoor Gunshot Detector, Fall Detection, Flood Detection, Car Crash Detection, Infrastructure Failure Detectors and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2027

Soil Moisture Sensor Market By Product (Tensiometric, Volumetric, and Solid-State Sensor), Type (Analog and Digital), and Application (Agriculture, Research, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Automotive Sensor Market by Type (Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Motion Sensors, Speed Sensors, and Gas Sensors) and Application (Powertrain, Chassis, Body Electronics, Safety & Security, and Telematics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Smart Sensor Market by Type (Touch Sensor, Image Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Motion Sensor, Position Sensor, Gas Sensor, Light Sensor, Pressure Sensor, and Others), and End Use (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Infrastructure, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Torque Sensor Market by Type (Dynamic Torque Sensor and Static Torque Sensor) and Application (Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, HealthCare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

3D Sensor Market by Technology (Stereo Vision, Structured Light, Time of Flight, Ultrasound), Type (Image Sensor, CMOS 3D Image, Sensor, Position Sensor, Acoustic Sensor, Accelerometer Sensor), Applications (Consumer Electronics,Healthcare, Defense, Industrial Robotics) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2027

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Carbon Dioxide Sensor Market by Type (Non-Dispersive Infrared Sensor and Chemical Sensor), Application (Indoor and Outdoor), and Industrial Vertical (Automotive, Medical & Healthcare, Oil & Gas, and Metal & Mining): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Smart Grid Sensors Market by Sensor (Voltage, Outage, and Transforming Monitoring), Application (Smart Energy Meter, Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Smart Grid Distribution Network, Data Collection, and Control), and End User (Consulting, Deployment & Integration, Support & maintenance, and Dynamic Line Rating): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

RADAR Sensor Market By Type (Imaging RADAR and Non-Imaging Radar), By Range (Short-Range RADAR Sensors, Medium-Range RADAR Sensors, and Long-Range RADAR Sensors), and By End User (Automotive, Security & Surveillance, Industrial, Environment & Weather Monitoring, Traffic Monitoring, and Other End Users): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

mmWave Sensor Market By Frequency Band Type (24 GHz to 57 GHz, 57 GHz to 86 GHz, and 86 GHz to 300 GHz), Application (Radar & Satellite Communications Systems, Scanner Systems, Telecommunication Equipment, and Others), and End User (Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive & Transportation, Healthcare, Military, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Absolute Pressure Sensor Market By Pressure Rating (Bar1, Bar2, Bar3, and Bar4), Fuel Type (Diesel, Petrol, and Others), Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Cars, Heavy Vehicles, and Others), Application (Exhaust Gas Recirculation, Barometric Pressure, Process Control, Test and Measurement, Navigation, and Others), Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg