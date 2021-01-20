Falling module prices will help PV post another record year after an estimated 132 GW was installed worldwide in 2020, according to an energy transition investment trends report published by Bloomberg New Energy Finance.Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) analyst Jenny Chase has made the bullish prediction the world could add 151-194 GW of new solar generation capacity in another record year, as her employers published their energy transition investment assessment of 2020. To help publicize the 2021 Energy Transition Investment Trends report by BNEF, the new-energy branch of the New York-based ...

