Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.: Leafbuyer Technologies Optimizes Site to Include Delivery Businesses

Company Will Use Enhanced Features to Grow Delivery Client Base

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2021 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") (OTCQB:LBUY), a leading cannabis technology company, announced today the launch of new functionality on Leafbuyer.com to help cannabis delivery businesses connect with cannabis consumers.

"By adding the delivery vertical to our platform, we really have a complete 360-degree penetration into the consumer cannabis market. The delivery market has grown significantly during the pandemic and many of our clients have requested this," said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. "Now, with this website development, we are ensuring that cannabis patients and consumers can easily discover and order from our delivery clients."

The Company launched a new delivery hub on Leafbuyer.com to serve as the central destination for consumers seeking cannabis delivery businesses in their area. After determining the user's location, the delivery hub will help the user evaluate delivery businesses where they can place an online order. Because the Leafbuyer app also has an intuitive delivery ordering experience, this new development on the Leafbuyer website ensures that the entire consumer-facing platform is optimized for cannabis delivery businesses.

One of Leafbuyer's key differentiating factors is its large audience of cannabis patients and consumers. While other technology providers may also provide texting, loyalty, and online ordering solutions, they do not have a wide audience to direct toward their client base. This new functionality will help Leafbuyer appeal to consumers seeking cannabis delivery and will drive a greater ROI for its ongoing delivery clients.

"Several factors convinced us to focus on delivery businesses this year," Rossner continued. "Colorado, one of our most important markets, is currently implementing delivery, and we want to ensure that Leafbuyer.com is the preferred destination for consumers looking to make a purchase. The global pandemic also dramatically accelerated the growth of delivery in several markets. We anticipate that a sizable portion of consumers will continue having their cannabis delivered after the pandemic is over, so we are positioning ourselves to provide this need."

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive marketing technology providers in the cannabis industry. Hundreds of cannabis businesses use the Leafbuyer texting and loyalty platform and the Custom App solution to engage with current and potential customers. Leafbuyer.com is a robust online resource for cannabis consumers, and the company's partnerships with other websites have created a national network of cannabis deals and information that reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of Dope Media, Sensi Magazine, and Voice Media Group.

Learn more at https://www.Tech.Leafbuyer.com

Contacts

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Vida Almich, +720-427-3927

vida@leafbuyertech.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common and preferred stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to several factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings.

SOURCE: Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624990/Leafbuyer-Technologies-Optimizes-Site-to-Include-Delivery-Businesses