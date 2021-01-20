Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, January 20
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
HEADLINE: Third Interim Dividend
The Directors have declared a third interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2021 of 2.55p per Ordinary Share payable on 12 March 2021 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 29 January 2021. This represents an increase of 2.0% over the first and second interim dividends for the current year and maintains the level with the third interim dividend declared last year. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 28 January 2021.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
20 January 2021
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de