MZ North America: MZ Launches ESGiQ Platform Designed to Simplify Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Reporting

Proprietary Software to Create Customized ESG Score Features Intuitive Interface with Flexibility to Adopt Any Standard or Custom Metric

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2021 / MZ, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications, has launched ESGiQ, a platform designed to simplify and customize environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting.

Rather than using pre-calculated ESG scores, ESGiQ helps create a custom measure for performance for public and private companies, as well as ESG-focused investors. MZ can assist clients with tracking, monitoring and properly reporting material ESG factors to various stakeholders, rating agencies and financial media.

To request a demo, please visit us at: https://mzgroup.us/esg-iq/

MZ's ESGiQ platform leverages deep consulting expertise and a proprietary software platform, which features an intuitive user interface that reacts to real-time inputs, tracks historical information, and has 100% flexibility to adopt any well-known ESG reporting standard (i.e. SASB, GRI, TCFD), as well as custom metrics. Together, the ESGiQ platform provides a comprehensive approach to cost-effectively implement and streamline ESG reporting into long-term sustainability strategies, while obtaining greater insight into ESG best practices and even understanding how specific sub-segments of ESG metrics affect financial performance and risk.

"Companies are quickly discovering the importance of monitoring and reporting ESG factors given the direct impact it has shown to risk mitigation and profitability, which in turn, can attract investors and significantly lower the cost of capital," said Ted Haberfield, President of MZ North America. "On the buy-side, the next generation of socially responsible investors are redefining the criteria for their investment choices. Integration of ESG factors into investment processes and decision-making has increased dramatically, with investment into ESG reporting entities recently surpassing $1 trillion globally."

The proprietary ESG score generated by MZ's ESGiQ provides full transparency into the calculations and weights for each category, which allows investors and companies to tailor the methodology that meets their unique needs.

Haberfield, continued: "ESGiQ formalizes a process that MZ has been building with select clients over the past several years. Through our consulting service, we have assisted clients in understanding the evolving ESG standards and their reporting and helped them zero-in on metrics that are material to buy-side investors. This has now evolved into ESGiQ, a dedicated service for clients ready to take their ESG reporting and communications strategy to the next level."

As a member of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Foundation's Consultant Content Program, MZ is updated about trends regarding the use of SASB Standards and where SASB fits in the broader ESG ecosystem to further support and inform clients.

Alina Plaia, Managing Director of ESGiQ, added: "Working with clients focused on sustainability and social responsibility, we discovered ESG reporting can be cumbersome, time consuming and costly. After conversations with clients, top ratings agencies, standards organizations, and the buy-side, we created the ESGiQ software as a comprehensive solution designed specifically to simplify and customize ESG reporting for public companies. We offer the only platform that generates a cross-sectional analysis incorporating ESG protocols, with 100% flexibility to adopt multiple well-known standards, or even create your own custom metrics that are most important to the company."

Upon implementation of ESGiQ, MZ begins a comprehensive audit of a client's ESG profile, assessing industry and capital markets-specific key issues including human capital, labor management, corporate governance, culture, privacy, data security, energy efficiency, waste management, and impact on human health and wellness. The results of the audit identify areas of strength and weakness and serve as a starting point for the creation of a customized ESGiQ profile and strategy.

Integrating this strategy into MZ's ESGiQ software tool can then help improve reporting time and efficiency. The system's attractive user interface reacts to real time inputs and allows easy views of the overall ESG picture and trends, as well as specific subsegment details. In addition, ESGiQ features multiple user modes to share with the board, investors, management and ESG working groups.

For consulting and advisory clients, MZ can then apply the ESG strategy across its complete service platform, leading their ESG communications, articulating ESG KPIs and initiatives in a clear, concise and consistent format with investors, shareholders and financial media. MZ team also helps its clients to understand and analyze third party ratings, as well as to obtain the means to influence these publicly available scores through implementing best ESG practices and relevant meaningful for investors disclosures. MZ can leverage its proprietary database of investors and analysts with a focus in ESG to bring clients a unique additional set of roadshow introductions.

For more information, please visit us at: https://mzgroup.us/esg-iq/

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by an exclusive one-stop-shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full service investor relations and outreach; 2) ESG Reporting - consulting and software platform; 3) SPAC Alpha IR+ - providing critical and timely guidance for SPACs; 4) Financial & Social Media - lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence - real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions - webhosting, webcasting, distribution services, conference calls, CRM, and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

Contacts:

Ted Haberfield, Chairman & President

MZ North America

Direct: 760-755-2716

thaberfield@mzgroup.us

Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer

MZ North America

Direct: 949-385-6449

greg@mzgroup.us

Alina V. Plaia, Managing Director of ESGiQ

MZ North America

Direct: 949-202-5552

alina.plaia@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: MZ North America

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624755/MZ-Launches-ESGiQ-Platform-Designed-to-Simplify-Environmental-Social-and-Governance-ESG-Reporting