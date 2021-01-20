Azerion to Distribute Classic Microsoft Casual Games

Azerion to be Distribution Partner for Iconic Casual Games Available to 2000+ Web Publishers Worldwide.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2021 / Games like Microsoft's Solitaire Collection, which celebrated its 30th anniversary, are now available as part of the Azerion portfolio together with Mahjong, Jigsaw, Bubble Shooter, Crosswords, Sudoku, and others. Microsoft Solitaire Collection alone attracts more than 35 million players a month and sees more than 100 million hands dealt every day.

"We are very proud of having a giant of the industry trusting us to distribute their games to millions of players around the world and to extend the desktop experience to an online cross-platform one," says Erol Erturk, Executive VP Games & Strategic Partnerships at Azerion. "Microsoft's casual games portfolio is timeless, recognized by players of different age groups, and we are looking forward to launching the games in the GameDistribution network."

"For Microsoft Casual Games, the Azerion network of sites represents an opportunity to scale globally with the most efficient investment in integration," says Frank Cartwright, Microsoft Casual Games Program Manager.

News publishers, broadcasters, telecom sites, and others see enormous benefits in adding games to their offering. Azerion's GameDistribution provides an easy and reliable way to do that, along with access to the best quality games. GameDistribution also enables publishers to effectively monetize games and other content within their sites.

Publishers can add HTML5 games, giving their users access on a wide variety of platforms including PC and Mac, iOS and Android. Average session length for players on GameDistribution is over 30 minutes - that represents a huge step up in the length of time users typically spend on web sites. There are already more than 2000 web publishers globally who use Azerion's GameDistribution.

About Azerion

Azerion is a global tech company in the media and entertainment business, headquartered in Amsterdam.

Hundreds of millions of people play our games and watch our videos

Advertisers reach massive audiences and targeted groups with our tech

Publishers earn top revenue with our tech and engage quality audiences with our content

Uniquely, Azerion works across these groups. We spot synergies, find efficiencies and weave together the best strands from our business for each of our users

Azerion: content, reach, revenue, engagement - a million possibilities

About Azerion's GameDistribution

Azerion's GameDistribution is global leader in web gaming distribution giving publisher clients access to more than 220 million monthly unique players, seeing more than 450 million monthly gameplays.

