Data plays a crucial role in decision-making across industries, and the life sciences sector is no exception. Breakthroughs in medical research and drug development are backed with granular insights obtained from data, signifying the importance of clinical data management in these segments. The inability to analyze and draw insights from data can hinder an organization's ability to provide the drug efficacy and usage validations needed to market therapeutics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210120005344/en/

Clinical Data Management Challenges (Graphic: Business Wire)

Quantzig holds a proven track record in helping life sciences and biotech companies leverage data to explore new opportunities, enhance customer satisfaction, and improve data governance. Request a FREE proposalfor expert insights and personalized recommendations on leveraging data for business decision making.

Addressing the challenges and the need for clinical data management, Quantzig, a global data analytics and BI advisory firm, sheds light on the reasons behind the challenges and opportunities in clinical data management in its two-part expert series article. Speak to our expertsto learn how our analytics capabilities, combined with advanced analytics techniques, can help you thrive in today's competitive environment.

The article offers comprehensive insights on:

The importance of clinical data management Challenges facing life sciences and biotech companies Overcoming clinical data management challenges

According to Quantzig's business intelligence and data analytics experts, "Data management in clinical research will become more complex as the volume, variety, and veracity of data continue to increase.

Quantzig sets out to explain how companies can benefit from pharma intelligence and data management solutions in its new release, request a free pilotto discover how you can maximize data usage and improve decisions by partnering with us.

Pharma, life sciences, and biotech companies today have access to large amounts of business-critical data. Aggregating and analyzing these siloed data sets can help these companies obtain insights that aid medical research and drug development.

Our collaborations with leading life sciences and biotech firms have helped us learn that most organizations lack advanced analytics systems that simplify this otherwise cumbersome process. While one cannot disregard the contributions of in-house applications and manual processes, businesses need to understand the benefits of using advanced analytics platforms explicitly developed to address clinical data management challenges. Quantzig's analytics platforms offer several data management features such as workflow reviews, data dashboarding, and data visualization tools that highlight outliers, improve discrepancy management, and drive process transparency. Request more information if you're looking for industry-specific insights.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is the world's foremost full-service advanced analytics and business intelligence solution provider, turning clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth.

Over the past 16 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients spanning across industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, and more. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210120005344/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Eva Sharma

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us