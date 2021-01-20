Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces a Live Q&A Session with CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2021 / Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:GTVH), is pleased to announce that the CEO, Steffan Dalsgaard, will be hosting a public question-and-answer session on the Company's Investor Relations Discord Channel. Members of the public may submit questions for Mr. Dalsgaard to form a better understanding of the three Company divisions, its future plans, initial and long-term goals, and overall strategy of its business involved. The question-and-answer session will begin at 1:00 pm PST on Wednesday January 20, 2021.

To join the Company Discord Channel, please open a free account with Discord @ www.Discord.com and then use this link to join the Golden Triangle Ventures Company Chanel: https://discord.com/invite/Zx4PTTsKsx

Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, states, "Our Company currently does business in the Health, Entertainment & Technology sectors. About seven years ago, we formed a plan to acquire companies we truly believed in, provided a full support system needed to help these businesses get to the next level and then eventually spin them off when they are ready to travel on their own. We are so excited for the road ahead with each of our projects and our team is executing a detailed strategy for all of our divisions daily. I look forward to answering any questions on our Discord channel and I promise to always do my best and remain as transparent as I possibly can at all times."

About Golden Triangle Ventures

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment and Technology sectors. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. In addition, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of different business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors this company aims to do business in.

HEALTH DIVISION

Global Health Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Health Division. The Board of Directors have elected to explore the opportunity to Spin off its Health division through a Form 10 Filing which is anticipated to be filed in February. The company currently does business in the Medical PPE space and the industrial hemp/CBD space, and management is in the process of building an extensive online portal which will support all of the multiple verticals under the company and provide a one stop shop for all of the company products and services. The Company is now finalizing the integration of payment processing into its online portal to promote, market, and generate sales for a myriad of products and services which include a full retail line of high-end, all-natural, health, wellness, and beauty products. In addition, management is working on acquiring an array of profitable assets and projects with many impressive additions to its senior team involved.

ENTERTAINMENT DIVISION

Lavish Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Entertainment Division. The Board of Directors have elected to explore the opportunity to Spin off its Entertainment division through a Form 10 Filing which is anticipated to be filed in February. The Company started doing business in 2017 while operating out of Las Vegas, Nevada, with a vision of becoming a nationally recognized concert production company. The Company currently has over 30,000 national followers and nearly 100 team members which have helped the Company successfully organize some of the most exciting Electronic Dance Music events in Las Vegas. Lavish Entertainment is currently Doing Business As (DBA) "EpicRaves" which will eventually become a wholly owned subsidiary of Lavish Entertainment as the Company expands its business into many other forms of entertainment.

TECHNOLOGY DIVISION

Golden Triangle Ventures owns 51% of HyFrontier Technologies under its Technology Division. The Company owns a patent pending technology called "HyGrO", which is a molecular hydrogen and oxygen delivery system for agriculture. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is assisting the Company in commercializing the HyGrO unit for farm and home use around the globe. HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. has a mission to improve global crop production efficiency by inducing hydrogen directly into the water stream. This technology can be used on any species of plant life and in nearly any grow medium. The system can be retrofitted to well heads for large-scale agricultural projects or utilized for a multitude of residential home & garden applications. All Company in house testing yields evidence that Hydrogen is capable of increasing crop yields by up to 25%, and in many circumstances, much more. Larger root systems and better overall plant health were also observed by watering plants with the HyGrO unit. Multiple flagship universities are currently working to validate the HyGrO technology and the preliminary results are extremely positive. Management is now working to complete its molding, packaging, manufacturing and marketing plans for commercializing this technology.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations including but not limited to its ability to conclude a business combination with a third party, sale of assets, return of capital or initial public offering and a secondary listing on the OTC as a result of aforementioned and its ability to fund the exploration of its assets through the raising of equity or debt capital or through funding by a joint venture partner that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. including but not limited to capital markets and securities risks and continued development success on technology. There can be and are no actual or implied guarantees that any of the above activities will be completed or completed on terms acceptable to the Company and its shareholders or approved by any regulatory authority having jurisdiction. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our investor relations company website, www.TheWaypointRefinery.com, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our Company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our Company to review the information we post on the following U.S. social media channels:

