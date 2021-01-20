New America Energy Corp. Poised for 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2021 / New America Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:NECA) has enjoyed a year of important milestones and achievements that have set up the company for a strong 2021. These accomplishments are even more impressive considering the complications and obstacles that the onset of a global pandemic in March that continues to this day.

Among the biggest highlights for 2020 include:

OTC Markets filing and becoming "Pink Current"

Commencing with audited financials to become a reporting company

The Company is now positioning itself to be a holding company through strategic acquisitions focusing on cash flow positive businesses with hard assets. Preferably these targets also are favorably priced to add immediate value to the company and its shareholders.

NECA will begin the rollout of its latest mobile app, "BestTitleDeal," positioned as a fintech application appealing to the "stay at home" market. We believe the retail automotive consumer will benefit knowing the value of their car before they go to the high-pressure environs of a Title Lender or Automobile Dealership.

NECA also has other mobile app opportunities it can acquire that will leverage their investment already made in its current app. Any opportunity we have in this space will entail development and joint venture with marketing partners for distribution and monetization but remain proprietary to the Company.

Lastly, the Company is working with its creditors to restructure its balance sheet and become fully reporting. Both items greatly increase our ability to approach acquisition opportunities and financing on better terms.

Mr. Canouse Stated, "We look forward to updating our shareholders on future lists of accomplishments as near-term opportunities materialize and become concrete. We are only scratching the surface of what and where NECA can go in 2021."

About New America Energy Corp.

New America Energy Corp. (NECA) is a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive with hard assets.

