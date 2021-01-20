Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Launches The Bob Ross Channel App on VIZIO

Channel Content Now Available On-Demand, Free on VIZIO Smart TVs

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) today announced The Bob Ross Channel app has officially launched on VIZIO SmartCast, the award-winning Smart TV platform available to millions of viewers.

The Bob Ross Channel app is now available as a free, ad-supported VIZIO SmartCast video-on-demand app powered by Cinedigm's proprietary Matchpoint Blueprint platform. The app showcases the entire catalog of Bob Ross' television series The Joy of Painting, and highlights incredible paintings. Featuring approximately 380 classic episodes, the Bob Ross Channel app delivers hours of his seminal television series. In addition, a collection of Bob Ross screensavers, optimized for high-definition televisions, will be made available within the SmartCast app. These screensavers showcase many Bob Ross paintings in full-screen, synchronized to music and organized by theme. Approximately a dozen of these Bob Ross Gallery View screensavers will be available, with more to be released on an ongoing basis.

For 31 seasons, beloved painter, art instructor, and TV host Bob Ross captivated millions of viewers around the globe with his EMMY-winning hit series The Joy of Painting. The show first ran on public television stations in the United States, from 1983 to 1994, and has continued to be broadcast on more than 150 public TV channels and on Create TV in the U.S. Distributed by APT Worldwide, Ross' programs are also available in many countries ranging from the UK to Thailand, on airline flights and other platforms.

Though Ross passed away in 1995, his legacy lives on as the series continues to enthrall and inspire new generations of viewers - amassing a combined total of more than 5.5 million social media followers, as well as 5.6 million unique views on Twitch, with nearly one million hours of The Joy of Painting consumed on Hulu, and an hour-long YouTube special that attracted over 2.5 million viewers.

SmartCast is the award-winning Smart TV operating system that comes equipped with every new VIZIO TV. SmartCast powers a vast array of entertainment options for millions of households with content for everyone including audiophiles, gamers, kids & families, multicultural audiences, sports enthusiasts, cinephiles, and more. VIZIO is continuously enhancing SmartCast with new features and content. SmartCast provides free content, available 24/7, from the SmartCast Home screen.

"Due to the continued success of The Bob Ross Channel, we remain focused on extending its reach and meeting the strong consumer demand for his iconic television series," said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm's General Manager of Digital Networks. "VIZIO reaches millions of American homes, offering us a valuable opportunity to showcase the capabilities of our Matchpoint Blueprint applications, including The Bob Ross Channel app, across a long list of VIZIO's SmartCast television models."

Cinedigm continues to focus on bringing well-established brands, and film and television content from leading content owners into the growing, free ad-supported television (FAST) marketplace. Opportunities for premium content remain strong within the OTT ad-supported space as traditional cable and satellite services continue to lose subscribers.

About Cinedigm

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

About VIZIO

Headquartered in Irvine, California, VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO's platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

