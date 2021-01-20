Ontario Green Savings is Offering Free In-Home Assessment Registrations

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2021 / Ontario Green Savings - a leading smart home program provider is currently offering free in-home assessment registrations. As a company that prides itself on producing affordable and sustainable solutions, they claim that switching to smart products is an effective means to reduce monthly expenses while helping to minimize one's environmental impact.

According to the professionals at Ontario Green Savings, smart thermostats help save an average of 10 -12% on heating bills, and approximately 15% on cooling bills. With a wide range of environmentally friendly products including the energy star certified Nest Thermostat, customers can monitor and control their everyday energy usage.

"Investing in green products offers several advantages to property owners" claims a representative of Ontario Green Savings. "In addition to long-term cost savings, individuals are given the opportunity to significantly reduce their environmental impact. With constant conversations surrounding climate change and global warming, switching to smart products helps individuals take matters into their own hands."

The company encourages property owners to fill out this easy online form. Ontario Green Savings will come directly to you to evaluate how you can reduce your monthly costs by switching to energy-efficient products.

For more information on Ontario Green Savings and for a full list of their services, please visit their official site here.

About Ontario Green Savings

Ontario Green Savings is a leading smart home program provider based out of Toronto, Ontario. With a strong focus on sustainability, the company offers cost-effective solutions to help Canadian property owners reduce their environmental footprint.

With experience in residential and commercial spaces, Ontario Green Savings offers a wide range of protection plans to help individuals save on unexpected repair costs. Their full-service guarantee includes parts and labor and requires no pre-inspection.

Given their commitment to top quality products, the professionals at Ontario Green Savings work diligently to ensure peace of mind.

