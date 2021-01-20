Increased Regulations by Government Bodies on Use of Halogenated Flame Retardants Drive Demand Opportunities in Non-halogenated Flame Retardants Market: TMR

- Non-halogenated flame retardants market is expected to expand at rapid pace during 2019-2027. It is estimated to touch the valuation of ~US$ 4 Bn by the end of assessment period

- On regional front, North America non-halogenated flame retardants market is likely to maintain its dominant position throughout tenure of 2019 to 2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-halogenated flame retardants refer to additives widely utilized in polymers to improve fire resistance in case of ignition and decelerate the fire spread. While non-halogenated flame retardants cannot make a polymer non-explosive, they assist in fire resistance and generation of heat in less amount.

The global non-halogenated flame retardants market is expected to clock a CAGR of ~8% across the forecast period of 2019-2027, state analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR). The market for non-halogenated flame retardants was accounted for ~US$ 2 Bn in 2018.

Non-halogenated Flame Retardants Market: Major Takeaways

As halogenated retardants are toxic, there is remarkable shift among many end-use industries toward the use of non-halogenated flame retardants. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global non-halogenated flame retardants market. Generally, flame retardants find application as additives in polymers to enhance the fire resistance in case of ignition and during fire accidents.

In recent period, there is remarkable growth in environmental awareness in many developed regions such as North America and Europe . As a result, the government bodies from the countries from these regions are imposing stringent regulations related to the manufacturing as well as import of products with halogenated flame retardants. Several emerging nations such as Malaysia , China , India , and Indonesia are engaged in the export of many end-use products with flame retardant polymers to the U.S. and Europe . Owing to this scenario, the vendors working in the global non-halogenated flame retardants market are likely to gain promising expansion opportunities in Asia Pacific in the forthcoming years.

and . As a result, the government bodies from the countries from these regions are imposing stringent regulations related to the manufacturing as well as import of products with halogenated flame retardants. Several emerging nations such as , , , and are engaged in the export of many end-use products with flame retardant polymers to the U.S. and . Owing to this scenario, the vendors working in the global non-halogenated flame retardants market are likely to gain promising expansion opportunities in in the forthcoming years. The government bodies of many countries across the globe are employing stringent fire safety regulations related to risks of fire hazards in different end-use industries such as electrical and construction sector. This factor is expected to drive demand opportunities in the global non-halogenated flame retardants market.

Non-halogenated Flame Retardants Market: Growth Boosters

Non-halogenated flame retardants are gaining traction in many end-use industries such as building & construction, electronics, textiles, and transportation. One of the key reasons for this scenario is growth in the use of polymers in these industries. Thus, increased demand from all these industries is likely to boost the expansion of the global non-halogenated flame retardants market throughout the assessment period 2019-2027.

In recent period, there is remarkable growth in the use of non-halogenated flame retardants integrated with plastics as building materials, as they fulfill the regulations related to fire safety. This scenario highlights that the vendors in the global non-halogenated flame retardants market are likely to gain promising demand opportunities from construction industry.

The companies engaged in the global non-halogenated flame retardants market are growing focus on strengthening their production capabilities. As a result, they are engaging in mergers and acquisition activities. Apart from this, many players in the market for non-halogenated flame retardants are concentrating on manufacturing mineral-based non-halogenated flame retardants including magnesium hydroxide and aluminum hydroxide. Owing to all these factors, the global market for non-halogenated flame retardants is likely to expand at rapid pace in the years to come.

Non-halogenated Flame Retardants Market: Well-Established Participants

The report profiles following key players working in the non-halogenated flame retardants market:

Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL)

Albemarle

Italmatch

Clariant

Nabaltec AG

