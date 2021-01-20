With the nation almost doubling its new generation capacity figure for the year last month, the National Energy Administration is reportedly considering a joint solar and wind capacity target of 120 GW for this year.China's National Energy Administration (NEA) this morning announced the country added 48.2 GW of solar last year, as it published the nation's official energy statistics. That figure - marking a 60% rise on 2019, according to in-country analyst the Asia Europe Clean Energy (Solar) Advisory (AECEA) - surpasses the 30.1 GW added in 2019 and 44.3 GW witnessed a year earlier but falls ...

