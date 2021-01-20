Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.01.2021
Kommt jetzt die Covid-19-Rettung für Fluglinien und Flughäfen weltweit?!
20.01.2021 | 16:04
Invitation To Teleconference/Audio Transmission

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime welcomes you to participate in a teleconference/ audio transmission January 28 2021, at 03.00 pm CET.

The session will feature a presentation of the Financial Statement for the full year 2020 and a Q&A session.

Presiding:
Kim Ullman, CEO
Ola Helgesson, CFO

The teleconference will be available at:
SE: +46851999383
UK +443333009035
US: +18335268396

To access the audio transmission, please click on the link below:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/concordia-maritime-q4-2020

Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission.

Participants will subsequently also have the opportunity to review the Financial Statement for the full year 2020 as a recorded version on Concordia Maritime's website, under Investor Relations.

About Concordia Maritime

Concordia Maritime is an international tanker shipping company. Our focus is on the cost-effective and secure transportation of refined petroleum products and vegetable oils. Concordia Maritime's Series B share has been listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm since 1984. www.concordiamaritime.com

Contact:

Concordia Maritime
Stena Denmark terminal, 405 19 GÖTEBORG
+46-31 855 000
http://www.concordiamaritime.com
info@concordiamaritime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/invitation-to-teleconference-audio-transmission,c3271219

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3271219/1361511.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/i/stena-polaris,c2869241

Stena Polaris

© 2021 PR Newswire
