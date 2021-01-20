Intersurgical(R) Inc. and Mercury Medical(R) Inc., partner in a Certified U.S. Distributor agreement for the StarMed CaStar R Hood

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2021 / Mercury Medical is pleased to announce that they have signed an agreement to become a Certified U.S. Distributor for Intersurgical Incorporated's StarMed CaStar R hood in the Acute Care Market.

The Certified Distributor Agreement recognizes Mercury Medical as a preferred US distributor with a dedicated sales team that is extensively trained on the StarMed CaStar R hood advantages by providing product education and training to Acute Care clinicians.

While new to the U.S. market, the StarMed CaStar R hood has been used extensively for over 18 years in the European market where it has been well received clinically as an alternative interface for CPAP therapy and non-invasive ventilation (NIV). The StarMed CaStar R hood is a comfortable, versatile, and lightweight patient interface. It is well tolerated for extended periods of time and can assist in reducing the risks associated with both endotracheal intubation and face mask use.

Recently, U.S. clinicians have become more aware of the advantages respiratory hoods can provide for their patients. The respiratory hoods have been identified as an optimal tool for reducing the risk of cross infection, due to the semi-closed environment design and the virtually leak-free seal. Most expired gas from the patient is evacuated from the internal volume through the expiratory limb of the hood, which can be fitted with an anti-viral filter. Due to current U.S. market demands for alternatives to Bilevel/CPAP masks, the StarMed CaStar R hood has received an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA for use in the Acute Care Market.

Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, Mercury Medical is a global provider of airway and respiratory medical device systems for healthcare providers bringing a legacy of innovation with high quality, cost-efficient solutions designed for providing better patient outcomes. For over 55 years, Mercury has been recognized as a US leader in providing technological advances for clinicians with critical care, respiratory, anesthesia, emergency and neonatal solutions - a philosophy that aligns with Intersurgical and the StarMed CaStar R Hood.

John Gargaro, MD, Mercury Medical President and CEO, states, "During this critical time in medical history, as we battle the pandemic, expanding the clinician's respiratory care armamentarium is essential. We believe the StarMed CaStar R Hood does exactly that for respiratory care across the US. Mercury Medical has a rich experience in bringing to market innovative, clinically differentiated medical devices designed for improving patient outcomes. We are extremely pleased to add the StarMed Hood to our product line portfolio. This unique patient interface will assist in improving patient care and clinical personnel safety."

Intersurgical is a global designer, manufacturer and supplier of a wide range of high quality medical devices for respiratory support. For over 35 years, they have provided flexible patient solutions for airway management, anesthesia, critical care, and oxygen & aerosol therapy for use within emergency care, hospitals and in the home.Intersurgical's integrated approach enables them to provide the highest standards in design, manufacture, quality and customer care allowing them to respond quickly and effectively to their customers and consistently meet their requirements.

Edric Smith, Intersurgical Incorporated, Vice President of Sales, states, "Intersurgical is extremely passionate about delivering life-saving technologies, such as the StarMed CaStar R CPAP/ NIV Hood to the U.S. Market. At this unprecedented time in health care, it is essential that clinically beneficial technologies are deployed to the market efficiently, effectively and expeditiously. We believe that a cooperative effort with Mercury Medical augments our ability to accomplish these goals. As a Certified Distribution partner, Mercury Medical will ensure that we are able to reach our mutual customers as quickly as possible and provide the highest level of service and support."

The Intersurgical StarMed CaStar R NIV Hood is authorized by the FDA for the emergency use of ventilators, ventilator tubing connectors, and ventilator accessories under section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1).

