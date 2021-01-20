Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2021) - Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) in conjunction with its recent Farmersville partnership with PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) and Alkame Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) today highlighted management's outlook for a 2021 breakout on the Farmersville strategy in light of an anticipated President Biden cannabis bull market.

In an article today from The Motley Fool:

"It's true that Biden hasn't been a big fan of marijuana legalization. But the prospects of federal decriminalization of marijuana and major banking reform to help the U.S. cannabis industry appear to be greater than ever with Biden as president and his fellow Democrats in control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives."

PURA has recently acquired property in Farmersville, Texas as part of new strategy to build a brand (Farmersville Brands) around the full potential of hemp derived products to include not just the CBD extract sector but markets where hemp fiber provides a better alternative as well to include construction, clothing manufacturing and paper production.

PURA has entered into partnerships with PAOG and ALKM to produce hemp derived products.

PAOG is a longtime participant in the cannabis sector working on initiatives to introduce cannabis treatments as alternatives to traditional pharmaceuticals, particularly where existing pharmaceutical treatments have potentially severe secondary ramifications as is the case with opioid based treatments.

On July 30, 2020, PAOG acquired RespRx from Kali-Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: KALY) RespRx is a cannabis treatment under development for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) derived from a patented cannabis extraction method - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT."

PAOG recently announced an engagement with Veristat, Inc., a contract research organization headquartered in Southborough Massachusetts. PAOG has engaged Veristat to assist in advancing PAOG with its proprietary Cannabidiol (CBD) extract for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) toward initiating an Investigational New Drug application (IND) with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

PAOG has also recently engaged with the Puerto Rico Consortium for Clinical Investigation to assist PAOG with developing its proprietary Cannabidiol (CBD) extract into a nutraceutical product to provide care for those experiencing issues associated with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD).

ALKM and PURA recently announced the latest shipment of EVERx CBD Sports Water. ALKM is the long-term producer of PURA's flagship CBD infused beverage, EVERx CBD Sports Water.

The two companies recently announced plans to expand their business relationship and produce and test market a CBD infused liquid sugar, a CBD infused pet food supplement and a CBD sexual wellness flavored lubricant.

As part of a growing partnership, PURA has recently acquired a five percent stake in ALKM.

PAOG also plans to work with PURA and ALKM's co-packing operations in the delivery of its CBD nutraceutical care solutions for those experiencing issues associated with COPD.

