Evolva is starting FY21 with the launch of a new product, L-arabinose (previously known as EVE-X157/Z4). It is a natural sugar blocker and reducing sugar used in health ingredients and flavours and fragrances. It is fully renewable, sustainable and made by fermentation. The product is already FEMA GRAS-approved for use in food and beverages and has a wide range of applications. Evolva estimates the current market for the product at CHF250m. Commercial discussions with major customers are ongoing and Evolva expects to supply its first volumes in FY21. The launch of this new product shows the breadth of Evolva's offering and the strength of its pipeline. As a reminder, our model assumes no contribution from L-arabinose.

