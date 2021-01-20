AM Best has appointed Steve Wilson as an independent Non-Executive Director to the Boards of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region subsidiary, A.M. Best Europe Rating Services Ltd. (AMBERS), and its EU-based subsidiary, A.M. Best (EU) Rating Services B.V. (AMBEU). His appointment is with effect from 1 January 2021.

Commenting on the appointment, Matthew C. Mosher, President CEO, AM Best Rating Services and Chairman of AMBERS, said: "The appointment of Mr. Wilson as a Non-Executive Director to the Board of AMBERS and AMBEU represents another important step in the development and governance of our businesses across the EMEA region and within the EU. Mr. Wilson has extensive experience of the insurance industry and has interacted extensively with boards, investment analysts, rating agencies, regulators and auditors with a focus on actuarial and risk governance."

Mr Wilson, a qualified actuary, has over 30 years' experience in the insurance industry. In addition to his actuarial roles, his experience includes risk management and general management. He has worked internationally for over 15 years in roles that included Group Chief Actuary for Zurich, Head of Zurich's Global Specialty Product practice and Global Chief Risk Officer of Zurich's general insurance businesses.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

